Plant breeders say new drought-hardy corn testing well in U.S.

* Developers of drought-hardy corn see broad expansion
* More research needed on high heat impact on plants
* Results still early, but encouraging, developers say
By Carey Gillam
Sept 18 Corn seed developers who have been
racing to build better varieties for low rainfall and high heat
say results have been encouraging despite the worst U.S. drought
in half a century.
Triple-digit temperatures (Fahrenheit) coupled with
historically dry conditions ravaged farm fields across the
nation, with some of the most severe conditions gripping the top
U.S. corn growing states in the Midwest and Plains states.
In some of the driest growing areas, virtually all of the
corn crops failed, drought-tolerant or not. Still, those
companies rolling out corn designed specifically to grow well in
drought have been reporting better-than-expected results.
"This is a really great year to validate that research
work," said Jeff Schussler, senior research manager in maize
stress product development at Pioneer Hi-Bred International, a
unit of DuPont and a top global corn seed producer.
He said Pioneer's "Optimum Aquamax" corn was "inhibited" by
the extent of this year's drought but confirmed expectations.
"It has to have water to grow. But we're showing some
stability," Schussler said. "We don't have nearly all the data
in yet. So far seen everything we've seen has been very
positive."
Duan Martin, Syngenta AG's product lead for its
version of a drought-hardy corn, Agrisure Artesian, echoed that
assessment.
"A percentage of our fields did not make an acceptable crop,
but in most cases where water was enough to make a crop, we saw
it out-perform those hybrids without the trait," said Martin.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates U.S. farmers
will harvest 10.7 billion bushels of corn this year, the
smallest crop in six years. Farmers are expected to see an
average yield of only 122.8 bushels per acre, the lowest since
1995 and the third straight year of falling corn yields, largely
tied to drought.
Plant breeders say final data will be in within the next six
weeks as harvest wraps up. But so far, test plot yields and
farmer harvest reports are encouraging enough that seed sales
for next season should expand dramatically, both in the western
corn belt, and into eastern areas of the Midwest, where drought
tolerance once was not seen as a big need.
"No technology will replace all the yield lost to drought.
"But at $8 per bushel this is very significant money to a
grower," Martin said.
Syngenta's corn, introduced in 2010, has been engineered -
though not through transgenic modification - to deliver 15
percent yield preservation under drought stress. This year, the
corn met or exceeded those expectations, said Martin.
The company sold seed for about 15,000 acres (6,070
hectares) to growers for this season. Seed sales are kicking off
now for spring planting in 2013 and Syngenta is pegging sales of
seed for 400,000 acres.
Sales will be expanded east in Ohio and north into
Minnesota, not typically areas where drought is considered a
significant problem.
"This is not technology that is limited to the western corn
belt where drought occurs regularly. This is technology that
applies across the corn belt. This is something we've believed
quite some time and the 2012 drought confirmed it for us,"
Martin said.
Pioneer provided seed for about 2.5 million acres in 2012,
and plans for an "aggressive" expansion of seed sales for the
2013 planting season. The company is currently identifying which
hybrids can be expanded in central and eastern corn belt and
into the deep south, Schussler said.
Pioneer is also establishing additional research sites in
the southern U.S. to intensify its research on how to improve
corn performance in persistent high heat like seen this summer.
"One of the things we've learned this year is the
additional value of heat tolerance in addition to drought
tolerance. Heat definitely makes the stress much worse,"
Schussler said. "We need to be prepared for more extreme weather
years."
Global biotech seed developer Monsanto is launching
commercial sales of its licensed genetically modified Genuity
"DroughtGard" hybrids for the 2013 growing season after testing
the corn with 250 farmers this summer. Some farmers were finding
a 6 bushel per acre advantage over other hybrids, Monsanto
officials said.
For Kansas farmer Clay Scott, one of the farmers testing
Monsanto's corn, the experimental varieties yielded about 10-15
bushels above the plot average.
"Those are not huge amounts but still pretty exciting," said
Scott, who also grows wheat and raises cattle. "This was a tough
year."