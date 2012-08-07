Obama says US Midwest drought historic, seeks aid for region

BRIEF-Realty Income reports 9.1 pct rise in Q4 revenue
* Realty Income announces operating results for fourth quarter and 2016
WASHINGTON Aug 7 President Barack Obama on Tuesday said the drought in the U.S. Midwest is taking a heavy toll on the crop growing region, and called on Congress to pass a farm bill that would provide more aid to ranchers and farmers.
"We are seeing devastating droughts throughout the country. It is a historic drought and it is having a profound impact on farmers and ranchers all across many states," Obama said, following a meeting with members of the White House Rural Council.
Nearly two-thirds of the continental United States is under moderate to exceptional drought, the worst drought since 1956.
* Realty Income announces operating results for fourth quarter and 2016
* Omega Protein commences strategic review of human nutrition business segment to increase shareholder value
* Ingevity reports preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results