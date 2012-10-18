版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 18日 星期四 23:36 BJT

US drought to continue through winter, may spread

WASHINGTON Oct 18 The drought that ravaged the United States this year does not appear to be abating and may spread through the winter, government forecasters said on Thursday.

"The large majority of that drought we expect to persist," said Mike Halpert, deputy director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. "We even see drought expanding westward ... into Montana, Idaho and part of Oregon and Washington."

