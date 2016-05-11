UPDATE 1-U.S. probes contracts between drugmakers, pharmacy benefit managers

(Adds Endo, J&J response, paragraphs 9-10)
May 10 The U.S. Attorney's Office for the
Southern District of New York is investigating contracts between
drugmakers and companies that manage prescription benefits,
according to regulatory filings.
Federal prosecutors have approached at least three
companies, including Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co
and Endo International Plc, demanding
information about their contracts with pharmacy benefit
managers.
Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, which administer drug
benefits for employers and health plans and also run large
mail-order pharmacies, have been challenging the rising cost of
new medications.
When drugs are knocked off their formularies, patients may
have to pay full price for them. PBMs often keep or dump a
product depending on whether they can obtain favorable pricing.
J&J said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday it had received a
"civil investigative demand," seeking information about its
contractual relationships with pharmacy benefit managers over
some of its products from early 2006 through the present. (1.usa.gov/1WmFTeJ)
Merck said on Monday it had received a demand for
information about contracts with, services from and payments
made to PBMs in relation to its migraine drug, Maxalt, and
erectile dysfunction treatment Levitra, over the same period. (1.usa.gov/1T4gEHV)
Endo said last week it was cooperating with such an
investigation, looking into its PBM contracts for its migraine
therapy, Frova. (1.usa.gov/1YkjxrC)
The companies did not disclose the name of any PBM in their
respective filings. Express Scripts Holding Co is the
largest U.S. pharmacy benefit manager, followed by CVS Health
.
Merck and CVS were not immediately available for comment.
Endo, Express Scripts and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the
Southern District of New York declined to comment.
A J&J spokesman said the company had nothing more to add to
what it had already published in its filing.
Last November, a U.S. unit of Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG
agreed to pay $390 million to settle U.S. charges that
it paid specialty pharmacies illegal kickbacks in exchange for
inducing patients to refill certain medications.
The sector has come under intense scrutiny, particularly
after Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc was forced to sever ties with Philidor Rx
over the specialty pharmacy's billing practices.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Additional reporting
by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Peter Cooney)