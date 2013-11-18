UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate backs bill to regulate big drug compounders

WASHINGTON Nov 18 The U.S. Senate on Monday
approved a bill designed to prevent the type of quality control
problems that lead last year to a deadly outbreak of fungal
meningitis that was traced to a tainted pharmaceutical mixed by
a Massachusetts pharmacy.
The bill, known as the Drug Quality and Security Act,
will give the Food and Drug Administration greater authority to
regulate companies that compound sterile drugs and ship them
across state lines.
The bill was passed earlier by the House of Representatives
and is expected to be signed into law by President Barack Obama
within days. It would also create a national set of standards to
track pharmaceuticals through the distribution chain to help
thwart the introduction of fake medications into the drug
supply.
Traditionally, pharmacists who compound medications mix
tailored doses for individual patients in response to a specific
prescription. Over the last decade the practice has mushroomed,
with some pharmacies selling thousands of doses of regularly
used mixtures without prescriptions for physicians to keep for
future use.
The legislation draws a distinction between traditional
compounding pharmacies, which will continue to be regulated by
state boards of pharmacy, and large-scale compounding pharmacies
such as the New England Compounding Center in Framingham,
Massachusetts, which was at the heart of the meningitis outbreak
that killed more than 50 people.
These larger organizations, to be known as "outsourcing
facilities," will be regulated by the FDA but be exempt from the
full spectrum of regulations that apply to traditional
pharmaceutical companies.
The bill will also create national standards to track and
trace drugs amid growing concerns over counterfeit drugs. Last
year, fake vials of Roche Holding AG's cancer drug
Avastin appeared in the United States from Britain, where it was
purchased from a Turkish wholesaler.
In the United States, dozens of states have some type of
regulation designed to track a drug's pedigree, but the rules
are inconsistent. This bill is designed to resolve the current
patchwork of federal regulation by applying a uniform standard
nationwide.