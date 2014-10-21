Strong dollar hurts profits of U.S. companies

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 21 The strong dollar is beginning
to take a toll on U.S. companies with big businesses overseas.
Coca Cola Co and McDonald's Corp on Tuesday
became the latest multinationals to get sideswiped by the
surging U.S. currency, which typically crimps demand for U.S.
exports and reduces the value of overseas sales when they are
translated back into U.S. dollars.
Coke, whose quarterly profit slumped 14 percent, said it now
estimates that currency will have a 6 percentage-point negative
impact on full-year operating income, and expects to come in
below its long-term earnings per share target for 2014.
McDonald's forecast currency to cut fourth-quarter earnings
per share by 5 cents to 6 cents, after shaving 1 cent off
third-quarter earnings per share.
Last week, Wal-Mart Stores Inc cut its annual sales
forecast, pointing to a stronger dollar and the impact of food
stamp reductions as the two main factors.
The effects have not been restricted to companies in the
consumer space: IBM on Monday said it expected dollar
appreciation to have a significant impact on its fourth quarter
and 2015 results - one more negative element in a generally
gloomy earnings report.
And United Technologies Corp on Tuesday cited the
stronger U.S. currency in cutting its full-year profit forecast
for its Otis elevators division, which generates a large chunk
of its business outside the country, by about $50 million.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the value of the
greenback against a basket of currencies made up of United
States' major trading partners, rose 7.74 percent in the third
quarter.
A one percentage point move in the dollar typically
translates to a two percentage point impact on earnings, said
Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery
Scott in Philadelphia.
NEW ENVIRONMENT
Corporations are having to adjust to a new environment after
more than a decade of enjoying the benefits of a relatively weak
dollar on their earnings, analysts said. That means investors
can expect more changes to guidance going forward.
To be sure, the pain isn't across the board. Apple Inc
, which derives 60 percent of revenue from international
sales, acknowledged that currency will be a headwind but did not
seem overly concerned. The company forecast a strong December
quarter after a higher-than-expected 16 percent jump in iPhone
sales in the most recent quarter.
For Coke and McDonald's, two brands struggling to reconnect
with consumers, the robust U.S. currency is a further headache.
Coke, like other soft drink makers, is grappling with nearly a
decade of declines in domestic soda sales as people have become
more health conscious. Meanwhile, McDonald's has been losing
share among the coveted millennial demographic to more upscale
brands like Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.
"When other things aren't going well, you don't need that
added to the mix," said Mike O'Rourke, chief market strategist
JonesTrading in Greenwich, Conn. "I think what we're going to
see over the next quarter or so are just a resetting of
expectations."
That could tempt some companies to emphasize currency
headwinds and downplay deeper problems with operations, said
O'Rourke. But there is a downside: "When the truth eventually
comes out, investors usually punch the stock."
