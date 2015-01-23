Low oil prices to buoy transport, retail, industrial profit reports

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 23 Equity investors may see a
fourth-quarter earnings boost from transportation, retail and
industrial companies, all seen as big beneficiaries of last
year's oil price collapse.
Early reports and analyst data suggest solid increases in
these areas because of increased consumer spending and reduced
input costs.
For the whole S&P 500, any upbeat earnings surprises could
offset some of the pressure expected from energy names, whose
fourth-quarter profits are expected to have declined 22.1
percent from a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Declines in energy sector estimates have followed a free
fall in oil prices. U.S. crude futures fell from a
mid-June 2014 high of $107.73 per barrel to settle at $46.47 on
Thursday, a near 57 percent drop.
With results in from just 13 percent of S&P 500
companies, profit growth is forecast at just 3.3 percent, which
would be the lowest for any quarter since the third quarter of
2012.
"We think earnings ex-energy are going to be pretty good...
above what the market is expecting," said Burt White, chief
investment officer at LPL Financial in Boston.
"You're going to continue to see upside surprises in those
areas that most benefit. Consumer names are one of them. Another
is transport stocks."
Earnings estimates for multiline retailers, which include
such names as Macy's and Nordstrom, have had the
biggest upward revisions of any industry in the past 30 days,
with estimates rising 4.6 percent, Thomson Reuters StarMine data
showed.
Forecasts for airlines and road and rail companies have also
increased in the past 30 days, along with specialty retail and
food and staples retail, StarMine data showed.
Results last week from U.S. railroad CSX, which
forecast double-digit earnings growth in 2015, showed its oil
expenditures during the quarter dropped nearly 12 percent as the
price of crude fell. The stock is up 5.1 percent
since reporting results on Jan. 13.
Other early reporters have cited lower energy costs as a
positive. Among them was aluminum company Alcoa, which
reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and swung from
a year-ago loss.
The most recent estimates from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration show 26.4 of all the energy consumed by the
industrial sector is linked to petroleum products, and the
number jumps to near 97 percent in the transportation sector.
The Dow Jones transportation average climbed 8.2
percent in the fourth quarter.
A number of airlines have already reported results and gave
first-quarter guidance, with Southwest saying it will
save about half a billion dollars from the first quarter of 2014
in jet fuel alone.
Some of the benefits for airlines may already be priced into
shares. The NYSE ARCA airline index rose 29.2 percent
last quarter in its best quarterly performance since the third
quarter of 2009. It is up 3.2 percent so far this year.
INDUSTRIALS NOT ALL CLEAR WINNERS
For industrials, the steep slide in oil prices may have a
more mixed impact. Engineering companies could suffer from
slower oil company spending plans, while companies more closely
tied to increased spending in housing and renovation should
benefit.
For example, Mueller Water, Watts Water Technologies
and Xylem, could benefit from increased
construction spending, Cowen and Company analysts wrote in a
research note.
Quarterly profit estimates for aerospace and defense
companies have risen 0.2 percent in the past 30 days, according
to StarMine data.
Investors will get a glimpse of oil's effects on industrials
on Friday, when General Electric and Honeywell
report results.
The S&P industrial sector rose 6.2 percent in the
fourth quarter and is down 0.4 percent so far this year.
