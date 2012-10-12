Warnings on fourth quarter add to U.S. earnings worries

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 12 Third-quarter U.S. earnings
have just begun, but already U.S. companies are sounding alarm
bells about the fourth quarter.
Outlooks for the fourth quarter - just two weeks old - are
so far decidedly more negative than positive. Thomson Reuters
data shows 11 negative outlooks so far from Standard & Poor's
500 companies and no positive outlooks.
Third-quarter guidance, meanwhile, at the comparable period
showed 6 negative outlooks and no positive.
The market has seen this play out before - companies
systematically lower the bar, only to exceed estimates by a fair
amount, resulting in "surprises" that bolster stock prices. This
hasn't happened yet in this earnings season, but investors are
on the lookout for it.
"It's really an issue of whether companies are trying to set
the bar lower and give themselves an easier target to beat or
whether it really does reflect a substantial risk of a slowing
global economy," said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm
LibertyView Capital Management in New York.
However, U.S. companies so far are having a tougher time
beating analyst expectations in the third quarter, with 59
percent of companies exceeding forecasts, below the 62 percent
long-term average, based on Thomson Reuters data. And
year-over-year growth is expected to be negative for the first
time in three years.
Revenue trends have also been weak: Just 50 percent of
companies that have reported have beaten estimates on revenue,
compared with the 62 percent average, he said.
Warnings continue to come in for third-quarter reports,
helping to drag down earnings estimates for the period. Several
of those warnings have come from Kohl's and other
retailers, which do not report results until early November.
"For a lot of companies, particularly the multinationals
that rely on global growth, I suppose China and Europe are at
the heart of their fears," Meckler said.
Europe was cited more than any other reason for negative
forecasts from S&P 500 companies for the third quarter, a
Thomson Reuters survey showed, but China is a growing concern.
The slowdown in China's economy is expected to have one of
the biggest effects on earnings in the U.S. technology sector,
which had been among the earnings leaders. Since July 1, tech
has seen a 10.4 percent drop in estimates, second worst only to
materials - which is also affected by overseas demand.
Among companies guiding lower for the fourth quarter was
software maker Adobe Systems. It cited a
faster-than-expected shift to subscriptions by customers.
Aluminum company Alcoa Inc, which did not give a
fourth-quarter earnings forecast, lowered its global aluminum
consumption outlook to 6 percent growth, from 7 percent
previously for 2012, and cited China as the main factor.
With results in from just 34 S&P 500 companies, estimates
for earnings show a decline of 2.5 percent from a year ago, down
from an Oct. 1 forecast for a 2.1 percent fall.
If the percentage of companies beating earnings expectations
stays at 59 percent, it would be the weakest earnings beat rate
for any quarter since the fourth quarter of 2008, said Thomson
Reuters earnings analyst Greg Harrison.
Estimates for the fourth quarter show S&P 500 earnings
growth of 9.6 percent, down slightly from an Oct 1. estimate for
growth of 9.9 percent, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Analysts said stocks could be in for more losses if the
trend continues. The S&P 500 is down 0.2 percent since
Wednesday, the day after Alcoa reported, and is off 3.1 percent
since its Sept. 14 intraday high for the year.
But Mike Jackson, founder of Denver-based investment firm T3
Equity Labs, believes the pessimism that has seeped into the
market in recent weeks is overstated.
"Analysts overreact more negatively and lag positively," he
said.
He sees S&P 500 industrials and telecommunications as
sectors most likely to surprise to the upside on third-quarter
earnings, along with energy, which has seen a big slide in
earnings estimates.