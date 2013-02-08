CORRECTED-US settles with Macmillan in e-books case - Justice Dept

(Corrects number of settlements in paragraph 2)
WASHINGTON Feb 8 The U.S. Justice Department
said on Friday it is settling with publisher Macmillan as part
of a wide-ranging antitrust case in which the government accused
the largest U.S. book publishers of conspiring to raise e-book
prices.
Macmillan, also known as Holtzbrinck Publishers LLC, is the
fifth book publisher to settle in the case, the Justice
Department said in a statement.
The department said it is continuing to litigate against
Apple Inc, and a trial is scheduled to begin in June.
(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)