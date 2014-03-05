UPDATE 3-Los Angeles moves to ban e-cigarettes, joining NY, others

By Dan Whitcomb and Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES, March 4 The Los Angeles City
Council voted on Tuesday to ban the use of electronic
cigarettes, also known as "vaping," from restaurants, bars,
nightclubs and other public spaces in the nation's
second-largest city.
A spokeswoman for Mayor Eric Garcetti confirmed to Reuters
that he would sign the measure into law in the coming days.
When he does, Los Angeles will join a growing list of
cities, including New York, Boston and Chicago, that restrict
the use of e-cigarettes, which are battery-powered cartridges
filled with liquid nicotine that creates an inhalable vapor when
heated.
At stake is the future of an industry that some analysts
believe will eventually overtake the $80 billion-a-year tobacco
business.
Public health experts fear that vaping, which has recently
gained popularity among teens and young adults, may serve as a
gateway to smoking for the uninitiated.
Critics also point to potential harm posed from second-hand
vapor from e-cigarettes, saying too little is known about the
effects of the chemicals contained in the cartridges.
"We have an obligation to protect the workforce from the
effects of secondhand aerosol exhaled by people who choose to
'vape' on e-cigarettes," said City Council member Mitch
O'Farrell, who co-sponsored the proposal.
"We also have a responsibility to protect our youth and
everyone else in public places from the carcinogens found in the
ultra-fine particles in e-cigarette aerosol," he said.
The proposal was opposed by the makers of e-cigarettes, who
pitch their product as a safer alternative to smoking
traditional cigarettes and say there is no evidence that
second-hand vape smoke is harmful. Advocates of e-cigarettes
also say they can help smokers kick the habit.
FDA MAY WEIGH IN
The Los Angeles ban differs from restrictions in other major
cities in that it was amended to allow vaping in lounges and
e-cigarette stores and for filming or theatrical purposes.
"Although we believe the final decision was made in the
absence of credible science, it was a more reasonable and
sensible approach than the original proposal," NJOY, the largest
independent maker of e-cigarettes, said in a written statement.
"NJOY remains concerned, however, that banning e-cigarette
use in public places could deter current tobacco smokers from
using the products and thus disserves public health," the
company said.
The City Council action comes as the U.S. government is
contemplating further regulations at the national level.
The Food and Drug Administration has already proposed a rule
that would bring e-cigarettes under its jurisdiction and could
potentially require companies to register and pay fees, list the
ingredients in their products, obtain approval for new products
and restrict online sales and marketing to children.
A law passed in 2009 gave the FDA the authority to regulate
cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and roll-your-own tobacco.
It also gave the agency the power to deem other tobacco
products to be within its jurisdiction, but it must first issue
a rule to that effect.
E-cigarette companies believe they should be exempt from the
full spectrum of regulations, saying that would stifle
innovation, damage small business and hurt consumers trying to
quit smoking.
Tobacco company Lorillard Inc, the owner of the blu
e-cigarette brand, is the dominant player in the field, followed
by privately held NJOY and LOGIC Technology. The three account
for an estimated 80 percent of the market.