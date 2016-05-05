U.S. FDA sets minimum sales age of 18 for e-cigarettes, cigars

NEW YORK May 5 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday issued highly anticipated regulations for all cigars, e-cigarettes, pipe tobacco and other products that set a minimum age of 18 for sale across all areas.

The FDA's decision to begin regulating all cigars is a blow to manufacturers who had lobbied heavily for premium cigars to be excluded. The agency already regulates cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and roll-your-own tobacco. (Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York and Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)