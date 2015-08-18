Teens who try e-cigarettes more likely to start smoking -study

Aug 18 U.S. teens who try electronic cigarettes
may be more than twice as likely to move on to smoking
conventional cigarettes as those who have never tried the
devices, researchers from the University of Southern California
said on Tuesday.
The findings, published in the journal JAMA, offer some of
the best evidence yet at establishing a link between
e-cigarettes and smoking, said Dr. Nancy Rigotti, an expert in
tobacco research at Massachusetts General Hospital and author of
an editorial accompanying the study.
"Adolescent brains appear to be especially susceptible to
becoming addicted to nicotine when exposed," Rigotti told
Reuters Health in an email.
About 2 million middle- and high-school students tried
e-cigarettes in 2014, triple the number of teen users in 2013,
the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in
April.
The data sparked alarm among tobacco control advocates who
fear e-cigarettes will create a new generation of nicotine
addicts who may eventually switch to conventional
cigarettes.
Big tobacco companies, including Altria Group Inc,
Lorillard Tobacco Co and Reynolds American Inc,
are all developing e-cigarettes. The battery-powered devices
feature a glowing tip and a heating element that turns liquid
nicotine and other flavorings into a cloud of vapor that users
inhale.
An international review of published research by the
Cochrane Review in December concluded that the devices could
help smokers quit but said much of the existing evidence on
e-cigarettes was thin.
In the latest study, the University of Southern California
researchers surveyed roughly 2,500 Los Angeles high-school
students about tobacco use three times over the course of a
year. The study began in the fall of ninth grade, when the
students were about 14 and not smoking.
At the start of the study, 220 students said they had tried
electronic cigarettes, the researchers said.
If the students admitted to using e-cigarettes, they were
more than twice as likely to report smoking cigarettes during
the course of the study, while the likelihood more than tripled
for taking up hookah and more than quadrupled for cigars.
"Our research does suggest that teens who use e-cigarettes
for recreational purposes may be more likely to later advance to
trying regular cigarettes and other smokable tobacco products,"
lead author Adam Leventhal of the University of Southern
California Health, Emotion and Addiction Laboratory said in an
email.
Although the findings are not definitive, Rigotti said they
offered the first evidence in a study looking at the same
population over time to show that teens who use e-cigarettes are
more likely to eventually try conventional cigarettes than those
who do not use the devices.
E-cigarettes are available to more than half the world's
population and may generate $10 billion in annual sales by 2017,
Dr. Andrew Chang and Dr. Michele Barry, both of Stanford
University School of Medicine, wrote in a second editorial
published with the study.
Children who try these products may be more likely to become
smokers, Chang said, and they also may be at increased risk for
accidental overdoses from drinking nicotine fluids intended for
e-cigarette cartridges.
