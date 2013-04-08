版本:
Merger of Ecolab, Permian may go ahead, with changes -US

WASHINGTON, April 8 The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday it had reached a settlement with chemical companies Ecolab Inc and Permian Mud Service Inc to allow their proposed merger to move forward without one of Permian's subsidiaries.

Without the sale of subsidiary Champion Technologies Inc, the merger would unlawfully reduce competition for services to deepwater wells in the Gulf of Mexico, the department said in a news release.
