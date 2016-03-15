Barclays pares U.S. Q1 GDP view to 1.9 pct

NEW YORK, March 15 Barclays economists on
Tuesday reduced their outlook on U.S. economic growth in the
first quarter following a disappointing report on domestic
retail sales in February which included sharp downward revisions
on January's figures.
They downgraded their outlook on U.S. gross domestic product
in the first quarter to an increase of 1.9 percent from their
earlier estimate of a 2.4 percent gain.
The Commerce Department said retail sales dipped 0.1 percent
last month as vehicle purchases fell and cheaper gasoline
undercut receipts at service stations. January's retail sales
were revised down to show a 0.4 percent decline instead of the
previously reported 0.2 percent increase.
Economists at other Wall Street firms also slashed their
first-quarter GDP forecasts.
Credit Suisse economists pared their view to 2.0 percent
from an earlier 2.4 percent, while those at TD Securities cut
their forecast to 1.9 percent from 2.3 percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)