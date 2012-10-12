UPDATE 1-US budget deficit tops $1 trln for fourth straight year

By Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON Oct 12 The United States government
reported a budget surplus for the final month of the 2012 fiscal
year, but the tiny bump in revenues did not prevent the
country's deficit from exceeding $1 trillion for the fourth year
in a row.
The 2012 budget gap was $1.089 trillion, narrower than last
year's deficit of $1.297 trillion because of higher corporate
income tax receipts and less spending, the Treasury Department
said on Friday.
The deficit equaled 7.0 percent of U.S. economic output,
down from 8.7 percent last year, the department said. Economists
generally consider deficits exceeding 3.0 percent of gross
domestic product to be unsustainable in the long term.
The year-end budget report comes in the final weeks of the
presidential election campaign, where the massive budget gap and
President Barack Obama's economic policies have dominated the
debate.
After the budget data was released, Obama's Republican
challenger Mitt Romney reiterated criticisms that the Democratic
administration's reckless spending has racked up the deficit and
pushed the national debt over $16 trillion.
Obama and his Democrats have said spending was necessary to
pull the economy out of the recession they inherited from the
previous Republican administration.
The Obama administration spent $3.538 trillion in the 2012
fiscal year, 1.7 percent less than last year due to the
expiration of stimulus provisions, a stronger economy, the end
of military operations in Iraq and the continued drawdown in
Afghanistan, the Treasury said.
Payments for the Obama administration's troubled housing
foreclosure prevention programs fell as well as payments to the
government-controlled mortgage financiers Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac. The administration's stock sale of bailed-out insurer AIG
also helped reduce overall outlays.
Strong tax collections from Americans and businesses pushed
receipts up to $2.449 trillion in 2012, up 6.4 percent from last
year, according to the Treasury Department.
"We are seeing the stimulus spending fading and we are
seeing some of the effects of the investment incentives," said
Lou Crandall, chief economist with Wrightson ICAP.
The government posted a September budget surplus of $75
billion mostly because monthly benefit payments were made in
August due to a holiday weekend. That surplus topped analyst
expectations for a surplus of $42 billion and marked only the
second month in the fiscal year ended Sept. 30 that the country
was in the black.