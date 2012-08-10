UPDATE 1-US budget gap narrows to $69.6 bln in July vs year ago

UPDATE 3-Ghosn cedes Nissan CEO role, to focus on alliance with Renault, Mitsubishi
* Ghosn to remain Nissan chairman, devote more time to alliance
WASHINGTON Aug 10 The monthly U.S. budget deficit shrank to $69.6 billion in July from $129.4 billion in the same month a year ago, reflecting a rise in government receipts and a drop in spending.
The Treasury on Friday said receipts totaled $184.6 billion in July, up from $159.1 billion a year ago. Government outlays fell to $254.2 billion, from $288.4 billion a year ago.
The $69.6 billion deficit in July was less than the $103.0 billion budget shortfall expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.
The drop in spending partly reflected $35 billion in recurring benefit payments made on July 1, a Sunday, that were accelerated into June, Treasury said.
July 2012 also had one more business day than July 2011, accounting for about $6 billion in additional receipts. For the first 10 months of fiscal 2012, the government's budget gap totaled $9 74 billion, $1 26 billion below the corresponding year-ago deficit, the Treasury Department said.
Still, the deficit is on track to exceed $1 trillion for the fourth straight year, a statistic Republicans frequently use to accuse the Obama administration of overspending.
* Ghosn to remain Nissan chairman, devote more time to alliance
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 23 South African retailer Massmart reported an almost 16 percent rise in full-year profit on Thursday, as the firm controlled costs and closed some of its less profitable stores in a tough economic environment.
SHANGHAI, Feb 23 Boeing Co said it was planning to deliver its first tranche of revamped old passenger jets to be used as freight haulers in China by the end of the year, amid a boom in e-commerce that is driving China's parcel delivery market.