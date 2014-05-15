版本:
Foreign demand for long-term U.S. assets slumps in March -Treasury

NEW YORK May 15 Foreign buying of long-term U.S. assets fell to $4 billion in March, compared with revised inflows of $90.3 billion the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury showed on Thursday.

Including short-dated assets such as bills, overseas investors sold $126.1 billion in March, reversing inflows of $175.9 billion in February. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)
