Foreign investors sell long-term U.S. assets in July

NEW YORK, Sept 16 Foreigners sold long-term U.S. securities in July for a second straight month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Tuesday.

Net sales of long-term U.S. assets notched $18.6 billion in July after $18.7 billion the previous month. Including short-dated assets such as bills, overseas investors bought $57.7 billion in U.S. assets, recovering from outflows of $142 billion in June.

Data also showed that China's holdings of U.S. Treasuries declined to $1.265 trillion in July. China is still, however, the largest holder of U.S. government debt. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
