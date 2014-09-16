Foreign investors sell long-term U.S. assets in July

NEW YORK, Sept 16 Foreigners sold long-term U.S.
securities in July for a second straight month, data from the
U.S. Treasury Department showed on Tuesday.
Net sales of long-term U.S. assets notched $18.6 billion in
July after $18.7 billion the previous month. Including
short-dated assets such as bills, overseas investors bought
$57.7 billion in U.S. assets, recovering from outflows of $142
billion in June.
Data also showed that China's holdings of U.S. Treasuries
declined to $1.265 trillion in July. China is still, however,
the largest holder of U.S. government debt.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)