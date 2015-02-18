UPDATE 1-Foreign selling of U.S. assets intensifies in December-Treasury data

(Adds details)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK Feb 18 Foreign investor selling of U.S. long-term and short-term assets escalated in December, with outflows at their largest since January 2009.

These outflows totaled $174.8 billion in December, compared with sales of just $14.3 billion the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Wednesday.

Foreign investors bought long-term U.S. assets amounting to $35.4 billion two months ago, up from $33.5 billion n November. Investors tend to focus more on long-term U.S. assets.

Treasuries posted outflows for a second consecutive month, with foreign sales of $22.2 billion in December, up from outflows of $4.8 billion in November. It was a period when the market had ramped up expectations of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in 2015 after some positive U.S. data.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield ended December at 2.1740 percent, down further from November's 2.1960 percent. The dollar index, on the other hand, ended the month at 90.269, its best monthly level since March 2009.

Data also showed China's holdings of U.S. Treasuries declined for a fourth straight month to $1.244 trillion in December, from $1.250 trillion the previous month. China is still the largest holder of U.S. government debt.

Japan's holdings of Treasuries also slid in December to $1.230 trillion from November's $1.241 trillion.

The December report, however, showed inflows into U.S. equities of $9.4 billion, from foreign buying of $5.8 billion in November.

Investors also bought U.S. corporate bonds for a fourth consecutive month in December. Inflows were $7.0 billion, after purchases of $25.0 billion in November.

Agency bonds still showed inflows, but were just $33 million in December after foreign buying of $33.3 billion in November. Foreigners bought agencies for an eighth straight month. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Cynthia Osterman)