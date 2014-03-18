CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 1-Foreign demand for U.S. Treasuries slides in January

(Corrects Treasury holdings of China, Japan, Caribbean,
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, March 18 Demand for U.S. Treasury
securities weakened in January, as foreign central banks and
other official investors sold for a second straight month, data
from the U.S. Treasury showed on Tuesday.
U.S. Treasuries saw an outflow of $571 million, from an
inflow of $17.9 billion in December. Foreign official
institutions sold $16.7 billion in January and $11.9 billion in
December.
But the Treasury market saw healthy demand from "other
foreigners", believed to be private investors, which bought
$17.2 billion two months ago.
The outflow in U.S. Treasuries in January was a big surprise
for many investors since benchmark 10-year notes had their best
monthly performance since mid-2012. The month started with
10-year yields at 3.038 percent, and it ended with 2.666
percent.
Overall, demand for long-term U.S. assets was a lackluster
$7.3 billion inflow, compared with sales of $45.9 billion in
December. Analysts said markets were expecting $40 billion in
long-term inflow in January.
Excluding swaps and other adjustments, foreigners sold $2.5
billion in long-term U.S. securities in January compared with
revised outflows of $51.1 billion the previous month.
"The U.S. has struggled to attract investments since
February," of last year said Michael Woolfolk, senior market
strategist at BNY Mellon in New York.
Including short-dated assets such as bills, overseas
investors bought $83 billion in January, from revised outflows
of $126.7 billion in December.
"No one really looks at short-dated assets, because there's
a lot of volatility," Woolfolk said.
China remains the largest holder of U.S. Treasuries, showing
a slight increase to $1.274 trillion in January from $1.270
trillion in December.
Woolfolk said the slight increase in Chinese holdings of
U.S. Treasuries was not significant. "The two-month moving
average of China's holdings is still a downtrend. The Chinese
have not been investing in U.S. Treasuries at the level they had
in the past."
Japan's holdings grew a little to $1.201 trillion in
January, from $1.183 trillion the previous month.
Holdings of Caribbean Banking Centers - known to be money
centers for hedge funds - showed a slight decline to $293.3
billion from $294.3 billion the previous month. On the other
hand, holdings of Luxembourg, another money center for hedge
funds, grew to $135.3 billion from $134.4 billion.
Foreigners also sold other U.S. assets. U.S. stocks saw an
outflow of $5.8 billion, from net sales of $13.7 billion in
December.
Agencies were also sold off, with outflows of $4.0 billion
in January, from foreign net selling of $15.4 billion the
previous month.
Overseas investors also sold corporate bonds to the tune of
$4.4 billion, from outflows of $7.5 billion in January.
