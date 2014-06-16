Foreign demand for long-term U.S. assets fall in April -Treasury

BRIEF-Alliance Data Systems sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.52per share
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.52per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 16 Foreigners' sales of long-term U.S. assets increased to $34.5 billion in April following revised outflows of $5.3 billion the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury showed on Monday.
Including short-dated assets such as bills, however, overseas investors bought $136.8 billion in April, reversing revised outflows of $122.3 billion in March. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.52per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DARWIN, Australia, April 20 ConocoPhillips will consider diverting natural gas from fields in northern Australia along a proposed transcontinental pipeline that would link directly to markets in the southeast, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.
* SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. announces solid first quarter 2017 results; discussions on proposed simplification transaction terminated