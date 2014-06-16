版本:
中国
2014年 6月 16日

Foreign demand for long-term U.S. assets fall in April -Treasury

NEW YORK, June 16 Foreigners' sales of long-term U.S. assets increased to $34.5 billion in April following revised outflows of $5.3 billion the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury showed on Monday.

Including short-dated assets such as bills, however, overseas investors bought $136.8 billion in April, reversing revised outflows of $122.3 billion in March. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
