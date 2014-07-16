版本:
2014年 7月 16日

Foreigners buy $19 bln in US securities in May-Treasury

July 16 Foreigners bought more than $19 billion in U.S. long-term securities in May, including Treasuries and corporate bonds, after selling debt in April, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

Including short-term debt and banking inflows, however, overseas investors purchased $35.5 billion, of which $22.4 billion was from foreign official institutions.

The largest purchasers of U.S. debt were Japan and China, who bought $10.4 billion and $7.7 billion in debt, respectively, in May. China is the largest foreign holder of U.S. debt, with Japan ranking second.

The most significant sales came from the United Kingdom, with $5.7 billion in net sales. (Reporting by David Gaffen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
