Foreigners buy $19 bln in US securities in May-Treasury

BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy Q1 loss per share $0.40
* Says our average rig count in United States increased 22% to 81 rigs during Q1, up from 66 rigs in Q4
July 16 Foreigners bought more than $19 billion in U.S. long-term securities in May, including Treasuries and corporate bonds, after selling debt in April, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Wednesday.
Including short-term debt and banking inflows, however, overseas investors purchased $35.5 billion, of which $22.4 billion was from foreign official institutions.
The largest purchasers of U.S. debt were Japan and China, who bought $10.4 billion and $7.7 billion in debt, respectively, in May. China is the largest foreign holder of U.S. debt, with Japan ranking second.
The most significant sales came from the United Kingdom, with $5.7 billion in net sales. (Reporting by David Gaffen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Generac Holdings Inc- maintaining our prior guidance for full-year 2017
April 27 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan's reported a higher-than-expected rise in quarterly profit as lower costs and increased potash sales volumes more than made up for weak phosphate prices.