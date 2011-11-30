版本:
TABLE-Chicago PMI index 62.6 in Nov vs 58.4 in Oct

Nov 30 The Institute for Supply
Management-Chicago said on Wednesday its index of Midwest
business activity rose in November to 62.6 from 58.4 in
October.
    Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a November figure
of 58.4.

                       Nov    Oct   Sept   Aug    July   June
NAPM-Chicago           62.6   58.4  60.4   56.5   58.8   61.1
Production             67.3   63.4  63.9   57.8   64.3   66.9
New Orders*            70.2   61.3  65.3   56.9   59.4   61.2
Order Backlog*         55.1   51.2  45.4   49.6   55.7   49.3
Inventories            53.6   54.4  60.3   52.9   53.2   46.9
Employment*            56.9   62.3  60.6   52.1   51.5   58.7
Supplier Deliveries*   56.6   55.8  51.9   60.5   55.9   64.8
Prices Paid            60.2   66.0  62.3   68.6   71.7   70.5
The * indicates components used to calculate index.

