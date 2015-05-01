WRAPUP 1-U.S. factory activity steady; consumer sentiment rises

* Manufacturing activity holds at near two-year low
* Consumer sentiment unchanged in April
* Construction spending hits six-month low in March
WASHINGTON, May 1 The U.S. manufacturing
expansion held steady at near a two-year low in April, but a
jump in consumer sentiment and stronger-than-expected vehicle
sales suggested the economy was pulling out of a first-quarter
soft patch.
Economic growth almost stalled in the first quarter, slammed
by bad weather, a strong dollar, a now-resolved labor dispute at
West Coast ports, and lower oil prices, which have cut domestic
energy production.
The Institute for Supply Management said its index of
national factory activity was at 51.5 in April, matching the
March reading, which had been the lowest since May 2013.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing
sector. The employment index fell into contractionary territory
for the first time since May 2013, dropping to 48.3, the lowest
reading since September 2009.
The tepid manufacturing survey was offset by a report from
the University of Michigan showing its overall index on consumer
sentiment rose to 95.9 this month from 93.0 in March.
A bullish dollar has hurt export growth and the profits of
multinational corporations, including Procter & Gamble Co
. Colgate-Palmolive and Johnson & Johnson
cut their full-year profit forecasts due to dollar strength.
General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co, however,
reported stronger-than-expected U.S. auto sales in April on
Friday as robust demand for trucks, and crossover and sports
utility vehicles kept the industry on track for its best year in
almost a decade.
The economy also faces the headwind of weak crude prices,
which have cut domestic energy production and caused oil-field
companies to slash spending on exploration and well drilling.
Separately, the Commerce Department said construction
spending slipped 0.6 percent to an annual rate of $966.6 billion
in March, the lowest level since September.
February's outlays were revised to show them unchanged
instead of the previously reported 0.1 percent dip. Economists
polled by Reuters had expected construction spending to rise 0.5
percent in March.
Construction spending was weighed down by a 1.6 percent
decline in private residential construction spending, the
biggest such decline since June. Outlays for single-family
construction fell 1.8 percent and multi-family home building
tumbled 2.1 percent.
Spending on private non-residential construction projects
rose 1.0 percent in March.
Public construction outlays were weak, with spending on
federal government projects tumbling 4.9 percent. State and
local government outlays, the largest portion of the public
sector segment, fell 1.2 percent to a one-year low.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Paul
Simao)