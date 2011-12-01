UPDATE 1-US construction spending rises in Oct, gov't a drag

WASHINGTON Dec 1 U.S. construction spending increased more than expected in October as investment in private building projects touched its highest level in nearly two years, adding to hopes of sturdy fourth-quarter economic growth.

Construction spending rose 0.8 percent to an annual rate of $798.53 billion, the Commerce Department said on Thursday, after gaining 0.2 percent in September. October marked the third straight month of increases in construction spending.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected construction spending to rise 0.3 percent in October. Overall construction spending fell 0.4 percent from a year ago.

Private construction spending jumped 2.3 percent to $518.60 billion, the highest level since January 2010, boosted by strong growth outlays on residential projects, which soared 3.4 percent.

However, part of the increase in residential construction reflected renovations and spending on multi-family projects fell 0.8 percent. Residential construction rose modestly in the third quarter.

Private nonresidential construction increased 1.3 percent to $279.61 billion, the highest level since December 2009.

Investment in residential structures has been on the rise and helped to boost gross domestic product growth in the third quarter.

The public sector remains a drag, with spending on public construction projects falling 1.8 percent. The decline reflected weak spending on federal projects, which dropped 5.0 percent. State and local government spending fell 1.4 percent.