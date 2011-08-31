U.S. home prices edge up in July-CoreLogic

NEW YORK Aug 31 U.S. home prices edged up for
the fourth month in a row in July, while the yearly rate of
decline moderated, data analysis company CoreLogic Inc said on
Wednesday.
CoreLogic's (CLGX.N) home price index rose 0.8 percent from
the month before. Prices declined 5.2 percent from July of last
year, an improvement from June's year-over-year decline of 6.0
percent. June's yearly figure was revised from a decline of 6.8
percent.
Excluding distressed sales, prices fell just 0.6 percent
from a year ago.
Even so, slower-than-anticipated economic growth and recent
stock market volatility will continue to put pressure on home
prices, and the positive impact from the summer buying season
could soon diminish, said Mark Fleming, chief economist for
CoreLogic.
"While July's numbers remained relatively positive,
particularly for non-distressed sales, which have been stable,
seasonal influences are expected to fade in late summer. At
that point the month-over-month growth will most likely turn
negative," Fleming said in a statement.
The index is down 30.5 percent from the peak hit in April
2006. Excluding distressed sales, prices are down 20.7 percent
in the same time frame.
Of the top 100 statistical areas measured by population, 86
showed yearly decreases, two fewer than June.
On Tuesday, the widely followed S&P/Case-Shiller report
showed home prices dipped 0.1 percent in June on a seasonally
adjusted basis. For details, see [ID:nN1E77T0DO]
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)