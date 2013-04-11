U.S. revives probe of media's handling of economic data -source

WASHINGTON, April 10 U.S. law enforcement
officials have reversed a decision to wind down an investigation
into how news agencies handle the release of economic data to
investors, concerned some sensitive information may have leaked
into financial markets, a person familiar with the probe said on
Wednesday.
The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Wednesday that
Thomson Reuters Corp, the parent of Reuters News,
Bloomberg LP and Dow Jones & Co., a unit of News Corp,
were among the media companies under investigation.
The source who spoke to Reuters declined to provide details.
Reuters and the Wall Street Journal reported in January that
law enforcement authorities had conducted an investigation into
whether media companies facilitated insider trading by
prematurely releasing market-sensitive data, but decided not to
bring charges.
Media organizations are provided sensitive economic data
during "lockups" in which they are not supposed to transmit any
information until a set embargo time has lifted.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that the FBI
had been frustrated the Commodity Futures Trading Commission had
not provided data sought by investigators. Citing officials
familiar with the probe, it said the CFTC had since agreed to
provide trading data and analysis to help the investigation.
"We are not aware of a current investigation nor any embargo
violations," said Ty Trippet, a spokesman for Bloomberg LP. A
spokeswoman for Dow Jones, Paul Keve, said the government had
not contacted Dow Jones about any criminal investigation.
Thomson Reuters spokesman David Girardin declined to comment.
The FBI and CFTC did not immediately respond to requests for
comment, while the SEC declined to comment.