UPDATE 3-U.S. business spending plans hint at factory weakness

* Gauge of business spending plans drops 3.4 percent
* Overall durable goods orders soar 4.2 percent on aircraft
* Orders ex-transportation fall 0.4 percent
* Report suggests manufacturing activity slowing
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Aug 24 U.S. businesses cut back on
their spending plans for a second straight month in July,
suggesting slower growth ahead for the factory sector.
The data from the Commerce Department on Friday underscored
the toll on the U.S. economy from the uncertainty spawned by the
possibility of tighter fiscal policy next year and the debt
crisis in Europe.
It led some economists to consider ratcheting back forecasts
for economic growth and spurred traders to ramp up bets on
further monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
"We are looking at a very soft trend in capital spending in
the coming months," said Millan Mulraine, senior economist at TD
Securities in New York. "Until we get some clarity on the fiscal
outlook and the situation in Europe, the recovery is unlikely to
gain the kind of traction needed to make it self-sustaining."
Non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a
closely watched proxy for business investment plans, declined
3.4 percent after falling by a revised 2.7 percent in June.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.7 percent rise
after a previously reported 1.7 percent decline in June.
The weakness in the business spending gauge was in keeping
with regional manufacturing surveys showing a cooler growth pace
of activity in a sector that has shouldered the economy's
recovery from the 2007-09 recession.
The softness, which was also evident in shipments, could
favor additional monetary easing by the Fed next month, even
though other data on jobs, consumer spending and the housing
sector suggested a bit of improvement in the economy early in
the third quarter.
"Firms seem very nervous about committing to investment
projects at the moment," said Jeremy Lawson, senior economist at
BNP Paribas in New York. "If they (Fed officials) look at this
report, they will be concerned about the investment outlook."
In a letter to a congressional oversight panel obtained by
Reuters on Friday, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S.
central bank had room to ease policy further to boost the
economy.
Hopes of more action by the Fed and news the European
Central Bank was considering setting targets in a new
bond-buying program that could help contain euro-zone borrowing
costs helped U.S. stocks to end higher.
Prices for U.S. Treasury debt were little changed, while the
dollar rose against a basket of currencies.
Shipments of non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft,
used to calculate equipment and software spending in the gross
domestic product report, were flat after rising 1.5 percent in
June.
Unfilled orders of these so-called core capital goods fell
by the most since August 2009, suggesting little need for
factories to step up production for these items.
AIRCRAFT BOOST DURABLES ORDERS
Minutes of the Fed's July 31-Aug. 1 meeting released on
Wednesday suggested further monetary stimulus could come soon
unless economic data pointed to a "substantial" and
"sustainable" strengthening in the pace of the recovery.
Fed officials meet on Sept. 12-13, and investors will look
to a speech by Bernanke at the central bank's high-profile
gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at the end of next week for
clues on the monetary policy course.
While businesses largely pulled back their horns in July,
strong demand for civilian aircraft lifted overall orders for
durable goods by 4.2 percent after a 1.6 percent increase in
June. Last month's increase was the largest since December and
beat economists' expectations for a 2.4 percent rise.
Durable goods are items from toasters to tanks that are
meant to last at least three years. Orders excluding
transportation fell 0.4 percent, the second straight monthly
decline.
Orders for transportation equipment jumped 14.1 percent,
with demand for civilian aircraft surging 53.9 percent. Boeing
received orders for 260 aircraft, up from 24 planes in June,
according to information posted on the planemaker's website.
United Airlines placed an order for 150 planes last month.
Motors vehicles orders were also strong, rising by 12.8
percent, the most since July last year.
Away from transportation, there were gains in new orders for
primary metals, computers and electronic products. But new
orders for fabricated metal products, electrical equipment and
appliances and machinery fell.
While unfilled orders for core capital goods fell, the
backlog for durable goods overall increased 0.8 percent due to
the strong demand for aircraft.
The inventory of unsold durable goods increased 0.7 percent.
"Statistically, faster inventory growth may be a plus for
GDP growth in the third quarter," said Michelle Girard, a senior
economist at RBS in Stamford, Connecticut. "However, the
combination of lower orders and rising stockpiles does not bode
well for future production."