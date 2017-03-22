U.S. business borrowing for equipment falls 3 pct in Feb -ELFA

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 U.S. companies' borrowing to spend on capital investment fell in February, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
Companies signed up for $5.9 billion in new loans, leases and lines of credit last month, down 3 percent from a year earlier. Their borrowing fell 5 percent from January.
"This slow start belies the business-friendly environment that many business and economic commentators point to in characterizing the new administration in Washington," ELFA Chief Executive Ralph Petta said in a statement.
Washington-based ELFA, a trade association that reports economic activity for the $1 trillion equipment finance sector, said credit approvals totaled 74.8 percent in February, down from 75.4 percent in January.
ELFA's leasing and finance index measures the volume of commercial equipment financed in the United States. It is designed to complement the U.S. Commerce Department's durable goods orders report, which it typically precedes by a few days.
ELFA's index is based on a survey of 25 members that include Bank of America Corp, BB&T Corp, CIT Group Inc and the financing affiliates or subsidiaries of Caterpillar Inc, Deere & Co, Verizon Communications Inc, Siemens AG, Canon Inc and Volvo AB.
The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation, ELFA's non-profit affiliate, said its confidence index fell to 71.1 in March from 72.2 in February.
A reading of above 50 indicates a positive outlook. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.