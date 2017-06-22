U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 13 percent in May - ELFA

June 22 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on
long-term investments rose 13 percent in May from a year
earlier, a survey by trade group showed, indicating higher
confidence in the economy's growth prospects.
Companies signed up for $7.7 billion in new loans, leases
and lines of credit in May, according to the Equipment Leasing
and Finance Association (ELFA).
"Although certain verticals and industry sectors are
performing better than others, overall demand for capital
equipment continues the positive momentum begun in the first few
months of the year," ELFA Chief Executive Ralph Petta said in a
statement.
Washington-based ELFA, a trade body that reports economic
activity for the $1 trillion equipment finance sector, said
credit approvals totaled 77 percent in May, up from 75.9 percent
in April.
ELFA's leasing and finance index measures the volume of
commercial equipment financed in the United States. It is
designed to complement the U.S. Commerce Department's durable
goods orders report, which it typically precedes by a few days.
The index is based on a survey of 25 members that include
Bank of America Corp, BB&T Corp, CIT Group Inc
and the financing affiliates or subsidiaries of
Caterpillar Inc, Deere & Co, Verizon
Communications Inc, Siemens AG, Canon Inc
and Volvo AB.
The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation, the trade
group's non-profit affiliate, said its confidence index rose
slightly to 63.5 in June from 63.2 in May.
A reading of above 50 indicates a positive outlook.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur)