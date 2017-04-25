U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 10 pct in March -ELFA

April 25 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on
capital investment rose last month, the Equipment Leasing and
Finance Association (ELFA) said on Tuesday.
Companies signed up for $8.9 billion in new loans, leases
and lines of credit in March, up 10 percent from a year earlier.
Their borrowing rose 51 percent from February.
"The central bank's recent rate hike may, in part, be
responsible for the spike in equipment demand as businesses seek
to lock in fixed rate financing ahead of steadily increasing
interest costs," ELFA Chief Executive Ralph Petta said in a
statement.
Washington-based ELFA, a trade association that reports
economic activity for the $1 trillion equipment finance sector,
said credit approvals totaled 74.5 percent in March, down
slightly from 74.8 percent in February.
ELFA's leasing and finance index measures the volume of
commercial equipment financed in the United States. It is
designed to complement the U.S. Commerce Department's durable
goods orders report, which it typically precedes by a few days.
ELFA's index is based on a survey of 25 members that include
Bank of America Corp, BB&T Corp, CIT Group Inc
and the financing affiliates or subsidiaries of
Caterpillar Inc, Deere & Co, Verizon
Communications Inc, Siemens AG, Canon Inc
and Volvo AB.
The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation, ELFA's
non-profit affiliate, said its confidence index fell to 65.8 in
April from 71.1 in March.
A reading of above 50 indicates a positive outlook.
(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai
Sachin Ravikumar)