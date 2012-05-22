US business equiment loans rise in April from yr-ago

* April borrowing up 20 pct vs yr ago, down 10 pct vs March

* New borrowing up 17 percent year-to-date

* Most businesses mired in replacement cycle

By Lynn Adler

May 22 U.S. companies borrowed more in April than a year ago to buy equipment, mainly to replace aging goods rather than for expansion, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association said on Tuesday.

Borrowing levels in April, however, were down from March, the trade group said.

Expansion-related spending by corporations is unlikely to gain much traction due to clouds cast by the uneven U.S. economic recovery and euro zone turmoil.

Companies took on $6.1 billion in loans, leases and lines of credit to fund equipment in April, up 20 percent from $5.1 billion a year earlier, but 10 percent below March's $6.8 billion, ELFA said.

"The euro zone is the real wild card, and it's the regulatory environment, it's an election year, it's the price of oil, the potential crisis in the Middle East and the slowing of China's expansion," the group's chief executive, William Sutton, said in an interview.

"Put all that in a pot and stir it around and what you've got is slow growth," he added.

New business loan volume has increased by 17 percent so far this year, according to ELFA, a trade association with over 550 members that reports economic activity for the $628 billion equipment finance sector.

There appear to be pockets of growth including health-care technology and manufacturing, Sutton said.

There is strong demand for financing in the transportation and energy sectors, where many companies that delayed replacing equipment are locking in low interest rates and buying new equipment rather than investing more in maintaining the older products, Judson M. Snyder, president of BMO Harris Equipment Finance Company in Milwaukee, said in a statement.

"We are also beginning to see requests for equipment relating to expansion and new contracts in the general manufacturing sector," Snyder said.

Overall credit quality measures remain stable near pre-recession levels.

ELFA said 2.7 percent of borrowers were late by more than 30 days on their debts, down from 2.8 percent in March and down 18 percent from a year ago.

Charge-offs, which reflect loans unlikely to be repaid, declined to 0.6 percent in April from 0.7 percent in March to stand 25 percent below the year-ago level.

The charge-off rate, which stood at 3 percent as recently as 2009, has fallen steadily as companies cleaned up portfolios of poorly performing loans, ELFA said.

Credit approvals declined to 76 percent in April from 78 percent in March but remain high, as approvals have never been above 80 percent, Sutton noted.

"The quality of applications is stronger, and there's nothing that indicates any excessive risk-taking," he said.

More than three-quarters of participating organizations said they submitted more transactions for approval, up from 67 percent in March.

ELFA's monthly index is based on a survey of 25 member organizations, including Bank of America Corp, and the financing affiliates or subsidiaries of Canon Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Dell Inc, Siemens AG and Verizon Communications Inc.

Separately, the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation, ELFA's non-profit affiliate, said its confidence index slipped to 59.2 in May after rising for four straight months to 62.1 in April. The dip reflected uncertainty about the pace of U.S. economic growth as well as global political and economic concerns.

The sentiment gauge remains well above its recent low of 47.6 last September.