Drop in U.S. temp workers signals tough job market for new grads

NEW YORK, June 3 Madison Sawyer, 20, was
determined to quit the temporary job she took after graduating
with honors from Santa Fe College in December and find a
permanent position, but so far she is stuck making $10 an hour.
Even temporary jobs, like the one held by Sawyer through
staffing company Kelly Services Inc, may be harder to come by,
creating a tough environment for new college graduates. The May
jobs report released on Friday, which showed the U.S. economy
created the fewest jobs in more than 5 years, also showed a
continuing decline in temporary employment, a trend that
typically is a leading indicator for declines in overall
employment.
Since the Labor Department began tracking temporary help
data in 1990, changes in the trajectory of temporary employment
have preceded those of overall employment by more than half a
year on average, Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed.
Ahead of the Great Recession, for example, temporary
staffing jobs began declining on a consistent basis in the
spring of 2007, roughly a year before employment overall began
to plummet. Coming out of the recession, temporary staffing
levels started trending higher by September 2009, six months
ahead of the comparable trend in wider employment.
In the first five months of the year, U.S. employers shed
about 64,000 temporary jobs, the biggest decline since August
2009 when the global financial crisis was still hampering
economic activity. The number of temporary jobs fell by 21,000
in May.
"Last quarter, we saw the slowdown at the commercial
staffing companies," said Jeff Silber, an analyst at BMO Capital
Markets. "That's usually the first sector that sees this kind of
slow down."
"I don't want to pull the fire alarm here, but those numbers
indicate that we're not moving in the right direction," he said.
Employers turn to temporary workers when they see growth in
their demand outlook but are not sure if that growth is
permanent. That wariness could dampen prospects for the 1.8
million college graduates headed into the labor market this
summer.
Friday's data confirmed softening demand for part-time
workers flagged by at least one staffing industry chief
executive in recent months. In lowering his company's outlook in
April, TrueBlue Inc Chief Executive Steven Cooper said staffing
demand was slowing among the company's largest customers.
"Manufacturing and related industries remain sluggish," he
said in a statement reporting TrueBlue's first-quarter earnings.
And while full-time employers are expected to hire 5.2
percent more new graduates from the class of 2016 compared to
last year, that figure is well below the 11 percent increase
originally projected in November, according to the National
Association of Colleges and Employers.
Laura Botero, 25, recently returned from Brazil, where she
was a Fulbright scholar. She had a six-month temporary job lined
up as a research associate at Harvard University when she
returned, but her contract there ends in one week.
"Finding a job has been harder than I thought. While
companies are hiring and positions are open, getting an offer
has been a challenge," said Botero. "Getting rejected over and
over makes you think about what you are doing wrong. All I feel
is panic."
Still there are some bright spots in the market. According
to Challenger, Gray & Christmas, a firm that tracks layoffs,
jobs in technology and health care should be plentiful.
Hannah Jin, who graduates from UCLA next week with a degree
in computer science and software engineering, is interning at
Facebook as a software engineer. Facebook offered her a
full-time job, but she turned the offer down to work at a
startup.
"There are not enough software engineers and we are more
valued when we are younger," said Jin. "Those two makes the job
market work in our favor."
