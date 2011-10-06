UPDATE 2-Return of oil supplies weighing on prices -Exxon

(Rewrites first paragraph)
WASHINGTON Oct 6 Rising output from Libya and
other oil-producing regions is putting downward pressure on
crude prices along with the broader economic weakness, the head
of Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said on Thursday.
Some of the oil production curbed by war in Libya and
interruptions in the North Sea and Nigeria was now finding its
way back into the market, Exxon Chairman and Chief Executive
Rex Tillerson told the Washington Ideas Forum.
"The supply fundamentals are strengthening," said
Tillerson, who has run the largest U.S. oil company since 2006.
"That is why we are seeing some downward pressure on prices."
The supply of crude from non-OPEC countries is "strong,"
and in the United States there is an "upward vector" to support
more rapid and aggressive production of oil and gas, he said.
Demand is holding up in China and the rest of Asia but the
overall economic outlook has deteriorated, Tillerson said, due
to problems in Europe and the United States.
"I am not as optimistic as I was six months ago. It will
continue, I am afraid, to be a sluggish (U.S.) economy, and
globally the economy will not perform as well as we expected,"
he said.
"We will have positive growth (but) it is not going to be
as positive as we hoped."
The world will continue to develop more hydrocarbons from
shale rock, Tillerson said, adding that Exxon expects global
supplies from such "unconventional" resources will quintuple
over the next five years.
Exxon made a big bet on U.S. shale gas with its $30 billion
takeover of XTO last year. Tillerson said the company had
expected U.S. natural gas prices to stay low for some time due
to the amount of shale production in development.
But prices were staying low "longer than we expected they
would" due to the weak economy crimping industrial and power
demand, he added, while supply held up with private equity and
foreign investment flowing into the emerging shale resources.
The Washington Ideas Forum is a series of interviews with
political and business leaders sponsored by the Aspen Institute
and The Atlantic magazine.
(Reporting by Stella Dawson in Washington and Braden Reddall
in San Francisco; editing by James Dalgleish)