U.S. factory orders post largest fall since recession

WASHINGTON Oct 4 Demand for U.S. factory goods
in August fell by the most since January 2009, but the second
straight month of gains in orders outside transportation hinted
at a less rapid loss of momentum in manufacturing activity.
The Commerce Department said new orders for manufactured
goods tumbled 5.2 percent - the biggest drop since the recession
- dragged down by a slump in demand for transportation equipment
that was telegraphed in last week's report on orders for
long-lasting manufactured goods.
Factory orders had risen 2.8 percent in July and economists
had expected them to drop 5.8 percent in August. Excluding
transportation, orders rose 0.7 percent in August after rising
by the same margin the prior month.
Manufacturing has carried the economic recovery and while
activity has cooled significantly in recent months, there are so
far little signs of a hard landing.
The Institute for Supply Management's index of national
manufacturing activity last month climbed above the 50 mark -
which separates contraction from expansion - after three
straight months below 50.
The Commerce Department report showed orders for
transportation equipment tumbled 34.9 percent in August on
sharply weak orders for civilian and defense aircraft.
New orders for civilian aircraft sank 101.8 percent, which
includes cancellations, after rising 51.1 percent the prior
month. Aircraft orders are extremely volatile from month to
month. Defense aircraft orders fell 8.1 percent after declining
11.4 percent in July.
Orders for motor vehicles and parts were also a drag,
falling 14.9 percent after surging 20.5 percent in July. Orders
are likely to rebound in September after auto sales touched
their highest level since March 2008.
Shipments fell in August after rising in July. With both
orders and shipments declining in August, inventories rose 0.6
percent after advancing by the same margin the prior month.
Unfilled orders at U.S. factories fell after two straight months
of gains.
The department said the plunge in orders for durable goods -
manufactured products expected to last three years or more -
was unrevised at 13.2 percent.
Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft --
seen as a measure of business confidence and spending plans -
rose 1.1 percent in August.