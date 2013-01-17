U.S. net federal liabilities $16.1 trln in FY12-Treasury

WASHINGTON Jan 17 The U.S. government's net
liabilities swelled by $1.3 trillion during fiscal year 2012 due
to increased commitments on government debt and federal
benefits, a U.S. Treasury report showed on Thursday.
The Financial Report of the United States Government, which
applies corporate-style accounting methods to Washington, showed
the government's liabilities exceeded assets by $16.101
trillion, compared with a $14.785 trillion gap a year earlier.
Unlike the normal measurement of government intake of
receipts against cash outlays, these "accrual" accounting
standards measure costs - such as interest on the debt and
federal benefits - payable when they are incurred, not when
funds are actually disbursed.
The government's net operating cost, or deficit, in the
report edged marginally higher to $1.316 trillion for the 12
months ended Sept. 30 from $1.313 trillion the prior year.
That differs from the deficit reading released in November
by the Congressional Budget Office of a $1.089 trillion for the
same period.
The report was instituted under former Treasury Secretary
Paul O'Neill, the first Treasury secretary in the George W. Bush
administration, to illustrate the mounting liabilities of
government entitlement programs like Medicare, Medicaid and
Social Security.