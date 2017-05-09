Goldman Sachs pares U.S. Q2 GDP view to 2.9 pct

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group takes delivery of vessel Sea Opal
* Agreements to acquire 16 modern dry bulk vessels in an all-share transaction
NEW YORK May 9 Goldman Sachs economists on Tuesday trimmed its estimate on U.S. gross domestic product in the second quarter to 2.9 percent and raised its first-quarter GDP estimate to 0.9 percent following the release of March data on wholesale inventories.
"This morning’s data suggested a firmer pace of inventory investment in the first quarter but a somewhat smaller contribution to growth in the second quarter," Goldman economists Spencer Hill and Avisha Thakkar wrote in a research note. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* fuboTv announced new agreement with co to carry CBS, CBS Sports Network, CW, Pop and CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 digital streaming news service
NEW YORK, June 21 Americans' love of their smartphones and apps may be contributing to the sluggish pace of inflation that is worrying Wall Street and the Federal Reserve, the top bond strategist at BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, said on Wednesday.