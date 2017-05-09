Goldman Sachs pares U.S. Q2 GDP view to 2.9 pct

NEW YORK May 9 Goldman Sachs economists on Tuesday trimmed its estimate on U.S. gross domestic product in the second quarter to 2.9 percent and raised its first-quarter GDP estimate to 0.9 percent following the release of March data on wholesale inventories.

"This morning’s data suggested a firmer pace of inventory investment in the first quarter but a somewhat smaller contribution to growth in the second quarter," Goldman economists Spencer Hill and Avisha Thakkar wrote in a research note. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)