Goldman raises U.S. Q2 GDP view after trade data

NEW YORK May 25 Goldman Sachs economists said on Wednesday they raised their outlook on U.S. economic growth in the second quarter to 3.0 percent from 2.7 percent following a smaller-than-forecast widening in goods trade deficit in April.

The Commerce Department said the U.S. goods trade gap grew to $57.5 billion from $56.9 billion in March. Goldman economists had forecast the deficit of $57.9 billion for April. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

