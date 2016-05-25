Goldman raises U.S. Q2 GDP view after trade data

Petrobras says raises $4 billion in bond issue
BRASILIA, Jan 17 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras said on Tuesday that it had raised $4 billion in an international issue of bonds maturing in 2022 and 2017.
NEW YORK May 25 Goldman Sachs economists said on Wednesday they raised their outlook on U.S. economic growth in the second quarter to 3.0 percent from 2.7 percent following a smaller-than-forecast widening in goods trade deficit in April.
The Commerce Department said the U.S. goods trade gap grew to $57.5 billion from $56.9 billion in March. Goldman economists had forecast the deficit of $57.9 billion for April. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
* One Gas Inc says increased quarterly dividend by 7 cents per share to 42 cents per share
* Prescott Group Capital Management LLC reports 10.3 percent passive stake in Adeptus Health Inc as of December 31 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2k29UDD) Further company coverage: