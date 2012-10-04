U.S. small business hiring weak for 3rd straight month in Sept

WASHINGTON Oct 4 Hiring by U.S. small
businesses weakened in September for a third straight month,
weighed down by economic uncertainty, suggesting lackluster job
gains in the overall economy.
The National Federation of Independent Business said the net
change in employment per firm slipped 0.23 last month after
declining 0.05 in August.
"Uncertainty has cast a cloud over the future for owners,
making it difficult to make commitments to new spending and
hiring," the NFIB said in a statement.
The survey was released ahead of the government's more
comprehensive payroll count on Friday. Nonfarm payrolls likely
increased 113,000 in September, according to a Reuters poll,
after rising 96,000 in August.
The unemployment rate is seen rising a 10th of a percentage
point to at 8.2 percent. The NFIB survey showed a marginal
decline in the share of employers reporting difficulties filling
job openings last month.