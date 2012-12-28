U.S. pending home sales hit 2-1/2 year high in November

WASHINGTON Dec 28 Contracts to buy previously
owned U.S. homes rose in November to their highest level in
2-1/2 years, an industry group said on Friday, further evidence
of a strengthening housing market recovery.
The National Association of Realtors said its Pending Home
Sales Index, based on contracts signed last month, increased 1.7
percent to 106.4 - the highest level since April 2010 when the
home-buyer tax credit expired.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected signed contracts,
which become sales after a month or two, to rise 1.0 percent
after a revised 5.0 percent increase in October. It was the
third straight month of gains.
"Home sales are recovering now based solely on fundamental
demand and favorable affordability conditions," said NAR chief
economist Lawrence Yun.
Pending home sales were up 9.8 percent in the 12 months
through November.
The housing market has turned the corner after a dramatic
collapse, which dragged the economy through its worst recession
since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
Home sales and prices are rising, encouraging builders to
undertake new construction projects.
Home resale contracts were up in three of the country's four
regions. They were unchanged in the South.