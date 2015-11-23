U.S. existing home sales fall more than expected in October

BRIEF-Avaya files for Chapter 11 protection
* Company has obtained a committed $725 million debtor-in-possession financing facility underwritten by Citibank
WASHINGTON Nov 23 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in October, with large declines in regions which have experienced the biggest price gains, but the underlying trend suggested housing remained on firmer footing.
The National Association of Realtors said on Monday existing home sales declined 3.4 percent to an annual rate of 5.36 million units. September's sales pace was unrevised at 5.55 million units and was the second highest since 2007.
Sales were up 3.9 percent from a year ago. Despite the drop last month, sales held above their average for the year and are on track to record their best annual sales in eight years.
Housing is being supported by a strengthening labor market, which is boosting household formation by encouraging young adults to leave parental homes. It, however, remains constrained by a persistent shortage of houses for sale, which has driven up prices and sidelined first-time buyers.
Economists had forecast sales falling to a rate of 5.40 million units last month. Sales dropped 8.7 percent in the West and fell 3.2 percent in the South. According to the Realtors group, these two regions have experienced large price increases due to tight inventory.
Sales slipped 0.8 percent in the Midwest and were unchanged in the Northeast. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Citigroup Inc on Thursday became the first-ever bank to get hit with civil "spoofing charges," after U.S. derivatives regulators said one of its units entered U.S. Treasury futures market orders with the intent of canceling them.
LONDON/ANKARA, Jan 19 The Royal Bank of Scotland has rebuffed efforts by the British government, a major shareholder, to coax the lender into facilitating trade with Iran as it seeks to avoid risky business, sources with knowledge of the discussions say.