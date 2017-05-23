UPDATE 2-U.S. housing recovery intact despite drop in new home sales

(Adds details from report, analyst comments, updates markets)
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON May 23 New U.S. single-family home
sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the
housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor
market.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday new home sales
declined 11.4 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of
569,00 units last month, with sales in the West region plunging
to their lowest level in nearly 1-1/2 years.
March's new home sales pace was revised up to 642,000 units,
which was the highest level since October 2007.
New home sales, which are derived from building permits and
account for 9.8 percent of overall home sales, are volatile on a
month-to-month basis. Economists believe that unseasonably mild
weather pulled forward sales into the first quarter.
"Demand for housing remains strong and the usual list of
support factors hasn't changed, with the key items being job
growth and wage gains," said Jennifer Lee, a senior economist at
BMO Capital Markets in Toronto.
Economists had forecast sales decreasing 1.5 percent to a
pace of 610,000 units last month from the previously reported
rate of 621,000 units. Sales increased 0.5 percent on an annual
basis last month. Sales for the first three months of 2017 were
revised sharply higher.
Shrinking labor market slack, marked by a 4.4 percent
unemployment rate, is improving employment opportunities for
young Americans, underpinning demand for housing.
The housing market also continues to be supported by
historically low mortgage rates, with the 30-year fixed mortgage
rate hovering just above 4.0 percent. Luxury homebuilder Toll
Brothers Inc on Tuesday reported a 40 percent rise in
quarterly profit, boosted by an increase in home sales.
A survey last week showed homebuilder sentiment rising in
May, with builders upbeat about sales over the next six months
as well as current sales conditions.
But rising costs for building materials and shortages of
lots and labor have left builders struggling to meet demand,
keeping house prices elevated. A report last week showed
homebuilding fell for a second straight month in April, hitting
its lowest level in five months.
The dollar was trading firmer against a basket of
currencies on Tuesday, while prices of U.S. Treasuries fell.
U.S. stocks were modestly higher. The PHLX housing index
was little changed, with shares in the nation's largest
homebuilder, D.R. Horton, falling 0.85 percent and Toll
Brothers gaining 0.84 percent.
BUILDERS CONSTRAINED
The number of new homes completed last month was unchanged,
while houses under construction increased 0.6 percent.
"Builders are running up against shortages of developed lots
and having increasing difficulty finding skilled construction
workers," said Mark Vitner, a senior economist at Wells Fargo
Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Sales fell in all four regions, plunging 26.3 percent in the
West to their lowest level since October 2015. As a result of
the drop in the West, which is considered an expensive market,
the median new home price fell 3.8 percent to $309,200 in April
from a year ago.
The inventory of new homes on the market increased 1.5
percent to 268,000 units last month, the highest level since
July 2009 but still less than half of what it was at its peak
during the housing boom in 2006.
At April's sales pace it would take 5.7 months to clear the
supply of houses on the market, up from 4.9 months in March.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)