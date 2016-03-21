UPDATE 1-U.S. existing home sales tumble in warning sign for housing market

(Adds market reaction, quote from Realtors economist)
WASHINGTON, March 21 U.S. home resales fell
sharply in February in a potentially troubling sign for
America's economy which has otherwise looked resilient to the
global economic slowdown.
The National Association of Realtors said on Monday
existing home sales dropped 7.1 percent to an annual rate of
5.08 million units, the lowest level since November.
Sales have been volatile and prone to big swings up and down
in recent months following the introduction in October of new
mortgage regulations, which are intended to help homebuyers
understand their loan options and shop around for loans best
suited to their financial circumstances.
February's decline weighed on investor sentiment, with the
S&P 500 stock index falling after the data was released.
Sales fell across the country, including a 17.1 percent
plunge in the U.S. Northeast.
Economists had forecast home resales decreasing 2.8 percent
to a pace of 5.32 million units last month. Sales were up 2.2
percent from a year ago.
The median price for a previously owned home increased 4.4
percent from a year ago to $210,800.
The housing report runs counter to data showing strong job
growth and a stabilization of factory output, which had taken a
hit from weaker demand overseas and a strong U.S. dollar.
Housing continues to be supported by a tightening labor
market, which is starting to push up wage growth, boosting
household formation. But a relative dearth of properties
available for sale remains a challenge.
"Finding the right property at an affordable price is
burdening many potential buyers," said NAR economist Lawrence
Yun.
In February, the number of unsold homes on the market
rose 3.3 percent from January to 1.88 million units, but was
down 1.1 percent from a year ago.
At February's sales pace, it would take 4.4 months to clear
the stock of houses on the market, up from 4.0 months in
January. A six-month supply is viewed as a healthy balance
between supply and demand.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)