U.S. Sept pending home sales down for third month

WASHINGTON Oct 27 Pending sales of existing
U.S. homes dropped for a third successive month during
September, a real estate industry group reported on Thursday,
though a sales index was above year-ago levels.
The National Association of Realtors (NAR) Pending Home
Sales Index, based on contracts signed in September, was down
4.6 percent to 84.5.
Economists polled by Reuters ahead of the report were
expecting sales to edge up 0.1 percent rather than to decline.
Lawrence Yun, the NAR's chief economist, noted the index was
still above its level in September 2010 of 79.4 but said the
housing market was constrained by numerous factors.
"A combination of weak consumer confidence and continuing
tight lending criteria held back home buyers, even though the
private sector added nearly two million net new jobs in the
past 12 months," Yun said.
Pending home sales in September fell in every region of the
country from August levels.
(Reporting by Glenn Somerville, Editing by Andrea Ricci)