WRAPUP 3-Gasoline pushes up U.S. inflation, could dent growth

* Consumer prices up 0.6 pct, largest gain since June 2009
* Gasoline price jump pushes up service station receipts
* Outside gas and autos, most retail sales weak in August
* Industrial output declines in August
* Consumer confidence rises in early September
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 A jump in the cost of
gasoline pushed U.S. consumer prices up in August at the fastest
pace in more than three years and squeezed spending on other
items, threatening to further slow the already sluggish economy.
At the same time, production at the nation's factories,
mines and utilities dropped by 1.2 percent, the biggest decline
since March 2009, other data on Friday showed.
The sour mix of numbers was tempered by an unexpected
increase in consumer sentiment in early September and signs
underlying inflation pressures remained contained.
Economists said the reports helped justify the Federal
Reserve's decision on Thursday to launch a third round of bond
purchases to try to lower borrowing costs and spur growth.
"It's very clear the economy is soft and it doesn't look
like there is any real underlying inflation pressures the Fed
needs to worry about, so they are going to keep their foot on
the gas for a long time," said Jeremy Lawson, a senior economist
at BNP Paribas in New York.
The Consumer Price Index increased 0.6 percent last month,
the first increase in five months and the biggest gain since
June 2009, the Labor Department said.
Gasoline prices, which also recorded their largest increase
since June 2009, accounted for about 80 percent of the rise.
With gasoline costs increasing, service station chalked up
healthy receipts. A second report from the Commerce Department
showed sales at gasoline stations shot up 5.5 percent last
month, helping to push overall retail sales up 0.9 percent.
It was the biggest gain in retail sales since February.
Sales of automobiles and building and garden equipment were
also strong, but sales elsewhere were weak. A gauge that tracks
the consumer spending component of the government's GDP measure
actually fell 0.1 percent.
That and the strong CPI number left most economists
anticipating modest GDP growth in the third quarter after output
increased at an annual pace of 1.7 percent in the April-June
period, well below the 2.5 percent rate that is needed to keep
unemployment steady.
"For overall GDP in third quarter, we now see some modest
downside risk to our current call for a 1.5 percent growth
rate," said Michael Feroli, an economist at JPMorgan in New
York.
Investors largely ignored the data as they continued to
place bets based on the Fed's action on Thursday. Stocks on Wall
Street rose, prices for U.S. government debt dropped and the
dollar slumped as investors scurried to higher-yielding assets.
BROAD PRICE PRESSURES CONTAINED
While the CPI rose sharply, the so-called core index, which
strips out volatile and food and energy costs, edged up just 0.1
percent for a second straight month.
In the 12 months through, August overall consumer prices
increased 1.7 percent, staying below the Fed's 2 percent target,
but advancing from July's 1.4 percent rise.
Food costs rose only marginally in August, but they are
expected to rise significantly later this year as the impact of
a severe drought, which has caused a spike in corn and soybean
prices, works its way through to the supermarket.
Although gasoline pulled spending away from some categories
in August, sales of automobiles rose by the most in six months,
offering a silver lining.
"Vehicle sales are picking up. If that continues, and there
is no reason to think it will not, output and hiring will
improve and that could help turnaround the faltering
manufacturing sector," said Joel Naroff, chief economist at
Naroff Economic Advisors in Holland, Pennsylvania.
Autos have boosted factory activity, but manufacturers may
need to scale back soon as data on business inventories showed
stocks of unsold vehicles piling up in July.
A plunge in auto production contributed to the drop in
industrial output in August, although Hurricane Isaac, which
disrupted oil refineries in the Gulf Coast was also a factor.
"Even though an unwinding of these special factors will
likely buoy industrial production in September, we do not look
for much improvement in underlying manufacturing production
trends at this point," said John Ryding, chief economist at RDQ
Economics in New York.