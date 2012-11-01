WRAPUP 4-U.S. data points to slow healing in labor market

* 158,000 workers added to private payrolls in October-ADP
* Consumer confidence up, manufacturing gives mixed signals
* Jobless claims fall, but planned layoffs jump
* U.S. nonfarm productivity rise modestly in 3rd quarter
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 U.S. companies added jobs in
October at the fastest pace in eight months, a sign of modest
healing in the labor market just days before a presidential
election that could hinge on the economy.
Other data on Thursday showed a drop in new claims for
jobless benefits, a sharp improvement in consumer confidence,
while there were mixed signals regarding the health of U.S.
manufacturing.
Private employers added 158,000 workers last month, the
biggest gain since February, payrolls processor Automatic Data
Processing said.
"There is some evidence of labor market improvement," said
David Sloan, an economist at 4Cast in New York. "It is not
totally convincing yet but overall the message is positive."
The data added to a string of better news on the health of
the economy. Consumers have been spending more freely while home
construction is picking up.
Still, Europe's debt crisis looms over the U.S. recovery, as
does the possibility of sharp tax hikes and government spending
cuts that are due in January.
Indeed, the ADP reading did not change the view that the
U.S. labor market still faces a long road back to health. And it
was unclear whether it augured a big increase in the
government's more comprehensive jobs report due on Friday.
The ADP report was the first with a newly expanded survey of
businesses. "We're just going to have to learn over the coming
months how accurate this new survey is," said Nigel Gault, an
economist at IHS Global Insight in Lexington, Massachusetts.
Friday's jobs report from the U.S. Labor Department is
expected to show non-farm employers added just 125,000 jobs last
month - not enough to prevent the jobless rate from rising a
tenth of a point to 7.9 percent.
The unemployment rate fell to a near four-year low in
September, but remains well above pre-recession levels.
The lack of jobs for millions of Americans has been at the
center of the presidential election campaign. President Barack
Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney are tied in polls
ahead of Tuesday's election.
SPLIT PERSONALITY
Investors bet Thursday's data pointed to stronger economic
growth, and U.S. stock prices rose while prices for U.S.
government debt slipped.
However, the numbers also pointed to a split that appears to
be taking hold in the U.S. economy, with households spending
more on homes and consumer goods even as factories struggle and
companies cut back on investment.
U.S. consumer confidence rose last month to its highest
level since February 2008, the Conference Board said, while
Commerce Department data pointed to solid gains in home
construction.
"Consumers seem oblivious about possible tax increases,"
said Christopher Low, an economist at FTN Financial in New York.
In the factory sector, Europe's debt crisis and uncertainty
over the direction of U.S. fiscal policy appear to be biting
more.
One measure of U.S. manufacturing in October from financial
information firm Markit showed the slowest pace of growth in
more than three years, suggesting the sector is dragging on
economic growth even though it is still expanding.
Another report from the Institute for Supply Management was
more upbeat, showing the pace of growth in factory activity
picked up modestly as new orders improved, though a measure of
employment moved lower.
"Manufacturing in the U.S. is recovering but the pace is not
enough to provide improvement to the job market," Joseph
Trevisani, a strategist at Worldwide Markets in Woodcliff Lake,
New Jersey.
Car purchases have also provided support for the economy,
although the storm in the U.S. Northeast this week caused auto
sales to fall short of expectations in October.
Small firms are also under pressure. Lending to small U.S.
businesses plunged in September to the lowest level in 14
months, according to Thomson Reuters/PayNet Small Business
Lending Index.
In a sign that businesses may not be poised to ramp up
hiring significantly, growth in U.S. nonfarm productivity held
steady at a 1.9 percent annual rate in the third quarter, data
from the Labor Department showed.
The report also showed unit labor costs, a measure of the
labor costs for producing any given measure of output, fell 0.1
percent as growth in hourly pay braked sharply. It was the first
decline since the fourth quarter of 2011.
While the outlook for job creation has been muted, there
have been some signs employers are backing off on layoffs.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 9,000
to a seasonally adjusted 363,000 last week, the Labor Department
said.
Still, the number of planned layoffs by U.S. firms jumped
41.1 percent in October to the highest level in five months,
according to consultants Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc. That
increase included a round of layoffs planned by U.S. firms in
Europe.