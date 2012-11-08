WRAPUP 3-US trade deficit narrows, economy resists global chill

* September trade deficit narrowest since 2010
* Exports likely fueled stronger GDP in 3rd quarter
* Jobless claims fall 8,000 in latest week
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Nov 8 The U.S. trade deficit
unexpectedly narrowed in September as exports rose sharply,
suggesting global demand for U.S. goods was holding up despite a
debt crisis in Europe.
Other data on Thursday showed a drop in new claims for
jobless benefits last week, although a severe storm that
battered the East Coast distorted the figures.
The trade gap shrank 5.1 percent to $41.55 billion, the
smallest deficit since December 2010, the Commerce Department
said. Economists had expected it to widen to $45.0 billion.
Exports jumped 3.1 percent, the biggest increase in more
than a year. The export gain more than offset a 1.5 percent
increase in imports that was centered on purchases of consumer
goods.
The data was the latest positive sign for the U.S. economy,
which has appeared to perk up as consumers spend more freely and
home construction quickens.
"This was a very encouraging report as the improvement in
both export and non-petroleum import activity suggest improving
demand both domestically and globally," said Millan Mulraine, an
economist at TD Securities in New York.
Chinese demand for U.S. products appeared to help exporters
in September. China bought $8.8 billion in U.S. goods and
services, up 0.3 percent from a month earlier, although those
figures were not seasonally adjusted.
Exports to the European Union, where a debt crisis has
pushed several countries into recession, were flat. The U.S.
government does not seasonally adjust figures for countries and
regions as it does for overall imports and exports.
The larger-than-anticipated decline in the trade gap
suggested U.S. economic growth may have been faster in the third
quarter than the 2.0 percent annual rate initially reported.
JPMorgan said it pointed to a 2.8 percent growth rate.
Analysts on Wall Street had previously increased their estimates
for third-quarter growth following stronger-than-expected data
on factory orders. The Commerce Department will release a
revised GDP growth estimate on Nov. 29.
IN FROM THE COLD
Many economists still think that cooling growth in the
global economy will increasingly weigh on the United States.
Moreover, the U.S. economy could fall back into recession if
Congress fails to avert a package of tax hikes and spending cuts
planned for the new year. Fears of this so-called "fiscal cliff"
already appear to have reduced business investment.
U.S. stocks edged lower as investors continued to adjust
portfolios ahead of negotiations in Washington over fiscal
policy. Prices for U.S. government debt rose.
Like the gain in exports, the rise in imports provided a
positive signal for domestic demand, even though imports
subtract from economic growth. Imports of consumer goods rose by
$2.7 billion.
Analysts said a good deal of the increase reflected imports
of the new iPhone model by Apple. That suggested the increase in
imports of consumer goods might be temporary.
Oil imports fell in September as a drop in the quantity of
oil imports swamped an increase in the average price for
imported oil, which hit $98.88 per barrel.
A separate report showed the number of Americans filing new
claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, although
Superstorm Sandy roiled the data.
"It is pretty difficult to interpret," said David Sloan, an
economist at 4Cast in New York.
Initial claims for state jobless benefits dropped 8,000 to a
seasonally adjusted 355,000, the Labor Department said. That was
below the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 370,000.
An analyst from the department said Sandy, a mammoth storm
that slammed into the eastern seaboard on Oct. 29, boosted
claims in some states by leaving people out of work, but also
reduced claims in at least one state because power outages kept
it from collecting claim reports.
It was unclear if the storm's net effect was to boost or
reduce claims, the analyst said. Either way, the impact should
prove short-lived, although the analyst said the data could be
affected for several more weeks.
The storm killed at least 121 people in the United States
and Canada and left more than 8 million homes and businesses
without electricity in the Northeast.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said storm damage and
economic losses have totaled $33 billion in New York state, and
$50 billion in the region.
The four-week moving average for jobless claims, which
smoothes out volatility, rose 3,250 to 370,500. Economists think
readings below 400,000 generally point to rising employment.