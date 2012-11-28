WRAPUP 3-U.S. new home sales stagnant, cast shadow on housing

* New home sales edge down 0.3 percent in October
* September sales revised sharply lower
* Home prices up 5.7 percent from year earlier
* Index for home purchase loans rises in latest week
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Nov 28 New U.S. single-family home
sales fell slightly in October and sales for the prior month
were revised sharply lower, casting a faint shadow over one of
the brighter spots in the U.S. economy.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday sales dropped 0.3
percent last month to a 368,000-unit annual rate, while
September's sales pace was revised to 369,000 from 389,000.
The housing sector has been a point of relative strength
this year in an economy beset by flagging business confidence
and cooling demand from abroad.
A report last week showed a surprisingly sharp gain in home
resales in October, while data this week showed prices for
single-family homes have risen continuously since February.
Economists expect home construction to add to economic
growth this year for the first time since 2005.
Wednesday's data did not change the view that housing is
still in recovery mode, although the pace of new home sales in
October was below the level of May, suggesting little upward
momentum. "It's just that progress will be slow," said Yelena
Shulyatyeva, an economist at BNP Paribas in New York.
Separately, the Federal Reserve said in its anecdotal Beige
Book report the market for single-family homes improved in most
areas of the nation from late-October through mid-November.
The report, based on comments from the Fed's business
contacts, said the economy had grown at a "measured" pace over
that period, with consumer spending expanding moderately but
manufacturing activity softening. Hiring remained modest, it
said.
Weakness in business spending has been restraining growth,
but housing has helped offset that. Consumer confidence has also
been more bullish.
Wednesday's home sales report showed the median sales price
for a new home in October was 5.7 percent higher than a year
earlier, but the pace of year-over-year price gains slowed for a
second straight month.
U.S. home-builder stocks fell on the data, even as
broad market indexes rose slightly.
SALES WEAK IN NORTHEAST
Some analysts suggested the decline in sales in October
might be partially due to a mammoth storm that slammed into the
U.S. East Coast at the end of October. New sales plunged 32.3
percent in the Northeast, which bore the brunt of the storm.
"Some of this could potentially be Hurricane Sandy," said
Megan McGrath, an analyst at MKM Partners in Stamford,
Connecticut.
However, the Commerce Department said the storm did not
affect data collection at all and its impact on sales was likely
"minimal."
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales rising to a
390,000-unit rate last month from September's previously
reported 389,000-unit rate.
To provide support for the housing market, the Fed has kept
interest rates at rock-bottom levels since 2008. In September,
it launched an open-ended program to buy mortgage-backed
securities, driving mortgage rates to record lows.
In a third report, the Mortgage Bankers Association said
applications for home purchase loans rose 2.6 percent last week
to their highest level of the year.