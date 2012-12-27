WRAPUP 3-U.S. consumer sentiment weakens as fiscal crisis looms

* Consumer confidence falls to four-month low in December
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Dec 27 U.S. consumer confidence fell
more than expected in December, hitting a four-month low as a
looming fiscal crisis sapped what had been a growing sense of
optimism about the economy.
The report heightened concerns that a failure by Washington
to avert planned tax hikes and spending cuts could lead
households to close their wallets, threatening an economic
recovery that has been steady albeit lackluster.
Other data on Thursday highlighted the positive momentum
building in the economy, with the number of Americans filing new
claims for jobless benefits falling to a nearly 4-1/2 year low
and new home sales hitting their highest level since April 2010.
But gauges of business sentiment have weakened recently on
worries Washington will go forward with plans to slash the
federal deficit by about $600 billion in 2013.
Now consumers also appear apprehensive, a sign worries about
the so-called "fiscal cliff" could bite into household spending.
The Conference Board, an industry group, said its index of
consumer attitudes fell to 65.1 from 71.5 in November.
A sub-index measuring how consumers feel about their present
situation rose to its highest level in more than four years, but
a gauge of sentiment about the future plunged to its lowest
point in more than a year.
"Consumers are increasingly preoccupied with the potential
damage the fiscal cliff will cause to the economy and to their
wallets if a deal is not reached soon," economists at RBS in
Stamford, Connecticut, wrote in a research note.
Separately, the Labor Department said initial claims for
state unemployment benefits dropped 12,000 last week to a
seasonally adjusted 350,000, the Labor Department said.
"This recent improvement in the claims data is potentially a
favorable signal for the labor market," said Daniel Silver, an
economist at JPMorgan in New York.
After spiking in the wake of a mammoth storm that ravaged
the East Coast in late October, new claims have dropped to their
lowest levels since the early days of the 2007-09 recession. The
four-week moving average fell 11,250 last week to 356,750, the
lowest since March 2008.
The claims data has no direct relation to the government's
monthly employment report, but it suggests the surge in layoffs
since the recession has at least run its course.
Still, many economists think hiring may remain sluggish even
as the pace of layoffs ease.
Companies in recent months have been adding to their
payrolls at a lackluster pace, and analysts expect the
employment report due on January 4 will show 143,000 jobs were
created in December, down from 146,000 in November.
"A significant improvement in labor market conditions ahead
of any resolution to the fiscal cliff is unlikely," said Michael
Gapen, an economist at Barclays in New York.
U.S. stocks opened flat but turned lower as the Senate
Democratic leader derided Republicans for the lack of progress
in budget talks and warned that a fall off the "cliff" appeared
inevitable. Investors sought safety by buying U.S. Treasury debt
and the dollar, which rose against the euro.
Following a truncated holiday break in Hawaii, U.S.
President Barack Obama returned to Washington to restart talks
to avoid the brunt of the fiscal cliff's impact, which would
likely put the U.S. economy back into recession if not lessened.
HOLIDAY CAVEAT
The signs of progress in the claims data also included a
caveat, at least for the latest week.
Obama declared Monday a holiday for federal workers and many
state offices followed suit and were unable to provide complete
data for last week's jobless claims. Data for 19 states was
estimated, although 14 of those states submitted their own
estimates, which tend to be fairly accurate.
The holiday season can make it more difficult to adjust the
claims data for normal seasonal fluctuations, another reason to
be cautious about the report for last week.
Separately, the Commerce Department said new U.S.
single-family home sales rose in November to a 377,000-unit
annual rate, while the median sales price jumped 14.9 percent
from the same month in 2011, the latest signs the U.S. housing
recovery is gaining some steam.
In a fourth report, the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank said
its index of factory activity in the U.S. Midwest increased in
November to 93.7 from a revised 92.2 in October.