WRAPUP 4-U.S. economy finds momentum in Q2, eyes further gains

* Second-quarter GDP grows at 1.7 percent rate
* Business spending rebounds, government outlays improve
* Revisions show firmer growth picture
* Private employers add 200,000 jobs in July
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, July 31 U.S. economic growth
unexpectedly accelerated in the second quarter, laying a firmer
foundation for the rest of the year that could bring the Federal
Reserve a step closer to cutting back its monetary stimulus.
Gross domestic product grew at a 1.7 percent annual rate,
the Commerce Department said on Wednesday, stepping up from the
first quarter's downwardly revised 1.1 percent expansion pace.
The economic picture was further brightened by the ADP
National Employment Report, which showed private employers added
200,000 jobs in July, maintaining June's pace. It offered hope
the government's comprehensive employment report on Friday could
show a recent run of fairly strong job gains extended to July.
"The economy is improving and the ADP report is emblematic
of a pattern of growth that will continue to tilt to the
upside," said Eric Green, chief economist at TD Securities in
New York. "That is enough for the Fed to taper in September."
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the economy
growing at a 1.0 percent pace after a previously reported 1.8
percent advance in the first three months of the year.
The surprisingly better GDP report buoyed U.S. stocks and
lifted the dollar against a basket of currencies. Investors sold
U.S. Treasury debt, with the price on the 30-year government
bond falling a full point at one stage.
Rebounds in business spending and export growth, and a sharp
moderation in the pace of decline in government outlays boosted
economic growth in the April-June period, offsetting cooler
consumer spending and a steady rate of inventory accumulation.
Still, the report marked a third straight quarter of GDP
growth below 2 percent, a pace that normally would be too soft
to bring down unemployment. But growth was poised to gain even
more momentum in the second half of the year as the fiscal
burden brought on by belt-tightening in Washington eases.
Federal Reserve officials, wrestling with a decision on the
future of their $85 billion per month bond-buying program, will
likely draw comfort from the pick-up in output last quarter.
They wind up a two-day meeting later on Wednesday.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said last month that the central
bank would probably start curtailing the bond purchases later
this year with an eye toward bringing them to a complete halt by
the middle of 2014, if the economy progressed as expected.
REVISIONS GIVE ECONOMY A GLOW
Revisions to earlier GDP data released along with the report
on Wednesday cast the economy in a better light than previously,
and contributed to the report's solid tenor.
The government implemented a number of changes in how it
calculates GDP. For example, research and development spending
will now be treated as investment, and defined benefit pension
plans will be measured on an accrual basis, rather than as cash.
The revisions showed the economy grew 2.8 percent last year,
0.6 percentage point faster than previously estimated.
They also yielded a higher rate of savings, a good omen for
future consumer spending.
Still, higher taxes, as Washington tries to shrink the
government's budget deficit, constrained consumer spending in
the second quarter. Consumer spending, which accounts for more
than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, slowed to a 1.8
percent growth pace after rising at a 2.3 percent rate in the
first quarter.
The slow pace of consumption kept a lid on inflation
pressures, with a price index in the report holding steady in
the second quarter. Excluding food and energy, prices rose at a
subdued 0.8 percent pace. Both measures were the weakest since
the first quarter of 2009.
Tepid domestic demand also led businesses to keep close
watch on their inventories. Inventory accumulation added 0.41
percentage point to growth, less than half its contribution in
the prior quarter.
But higher savings and a firming labor market should help to
spur consumer spending and encourage businesses to continue a
steady pace of restocking.
"We remain confident that the economy will expand much
faster in the second half of the year as the drag from fiscal
tightening continues to fade," said Harm Bandholz, chief U.S.
economist at UniCredit Research in New York.
"The most important support factor will remain the improving
labor market, which already in the past has allowed consumer
spending to weather most of the fiscal drag."
Private employers added 200,000 jobs in July after hiring
198,000 in June, the ADP report showed. The figure was in line
with the pace of job growth seen since the start of the
year.
Exports rebounded in the second quarter, showing the largest
percentage gain since the third quarter of 2011, even as demand
weakened in Europe and China.
But the increase was insufficient to offset strong import
growth, leaving a trade deficit that weighed on GDP.
There was good news from the housing sector, with spending
on residential construction rising at a double-digit rate.
Housing, which triggered the 2007-09 recession, is growing
strongly, helping to keep the economic recovery anchored.
However, a rise in mortgage rates on the back of growing
expectations of a reduction in the Fed's bond purchases has
cooled the appetite of some potential buyers.
Business spending reversed the prior quarter's decline, and
while government spending contracted for a third straight
quarter, the pace of the decline slowed sharply as state and
local government spending rebounded.